Hello,

I try to connect an "thumb joystick", on gpio ports on recalbox 8 (rpi3)

something like that :



Is there a specific port to configure this or what?

Because i tried to follow this tutorial :

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/gpio/gpio-controllers

but its seem created for this joystick :



(cross joystick with 4 buttons)

Any help?

(P.S. the joystick works on rpi but just up and left axis,because there just 2 pins for up and left axis)