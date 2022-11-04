Unsolved Gpio thumb joystick
proplayer2020
Hello,
I try to connect an "thumb joystick", on gpio ports on recalbox 8 (rpi3)
something like that :
Is there a specific port to configure this or what?
Because i tried to follow this tutorial :
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/gpio/gpio-controllers
but its seem created for this joystick :
(cross joystick with 4 buttons)
Any help?
(P.S. the joystick works on rpi but just up and left axis,because there just 2 pins for up and left axis)
