in 2007 or so I bought a CD-Rom for the PC with Amiga Games and a nostalgic USB controller (Competition Pro): "Amiga Classix Diamond Edition". I had some ADF-Files, two ROMs and used the WinUAE Emulator.

But now I may not use this Kick13.rom in Recalbox. It has the MD5sum of 192d6d950d0ed3df8040b788502831c2.

When I google this sum, it kinda looks correct and official. So I think this official(?) ROM/Bios should appear in this list aswell: https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/computers/amiga-600/amiberry - but it doesn't. Any ideas?

