Official Recalbox RGB Dual Case cooling questions
schmocke last edited by schmocke
Hi folks,
I just obtained the mentioned case, along with the Recalbox RGB Dual HAT, haven't assembled it yet beacause I have some questions about the cooling options for my Raspberry Pi 4:
First off, is it necessary to install any heatsink and fan at all for decent and cool operation of the system, installed in the official Recalbox RGB Dual case?
Would there be enough space to install a heatsink (I ordered a low profile set [5mm in height] of aluminum sinks for the RP4) along with the RGB Dual HAT directly attached to RP4 board or does it interfere?
Since there are options for fan-control on the HAT's board, I assume they only come to play if one uses the ribbon-based GPIO connection option!? Because, with heatsink and fan attached to RP4, quite surely there isn't enough space left to fit in the case...
Thanks in advance for any ideas you people might drop.
Hey folks, it's me again. Nobody replied, so I guess the forums aren't frequented a lot these days and one should head forward to discord channel when future problems or questions occure...
Anyway, I figured above mentioned issues out by myself: there's plenty of space between the attached RGB Dual and the Raspberry Pi, so cooling (with or without lp fan) shouldn't be a problem. I chose to install passive heatsinks only for now.