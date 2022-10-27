I had built a Pi 3 RecalBox years ago, it was great. The Rpi board died, so I built another Pi 4 RecalBox, fresh install after reformatting the SD card (same ROMs copied to HDD on my PC.) New PS4 controllers (one genuine Sony, one knock-off)

It has not been so great of an experience. Wacky things seem to keep happening that I'm going forego listing to avoid muddying the conversation.

The latest problem started two days ago. I noticed that it was not connecting to WiFi. The SSID was gone?? So I re-entered the WiFi credentials, watched a bunch of TV via Kodi, went to bed.

Since then, I've noticed the following settings are not where I set them a week or so ago:

System time on menu

All controllers that I have not used in the last two days are gone.

Kodi X to start is now off, but I know I turned it on.

Overclocking set to none when I set it to 1600 for playable N64 games.

Keyboard mapping "1" to X button (to launch Kodi from the IR/Firestick/Keyboard remote). In fact, the es_inputs.cfg looks like the fresh install file, but I can't confirm for certain because in an attempt to fix the problem, I reconfigured both PS4 controllers which changed the file time stamp.

Hide "adult" games is off again.

I'm sure there are others.

Here's the one that I can't seem to solve, the "Hotkey + B" and other Hotkey + functions in RetroArch do not work except "Hotkey + Start" to exit the game.

The Google, she does nothing. It shows me many results for RetroPie and while I've tried to find the same config files in RecalBox, some do not exist and many are set the way that is recommended by those forums. Changing the ones that do not match have had no effect. So I restored them to the original state, having made copies of the original before monkeying with them.

I'm at a loss.

Anyone have any idea how I can restore HotKey + ? to work again?