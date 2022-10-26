@Floco hello,

i answer in english, i'm sorry i don't speak german. If you speak english you can post your problem in the english section, or you can also notify @Zing that may reply you if he's free.

Concerning @Alvin, he can't stop badly criticize the forum and the moderators. He's been warning several times, but he still continues and it's boring. It's a fact, we are not 24/24 connected, personnaly i'm 48 years old, i've got a 9 hours day job, a family, children and so on. He seems not to understand.

I just want to add that Recalbox is free, i'm not an employee, i'm answering on my spare time to help people. This forum is for all level users and advanced users can also reply, it's not the duty of moderators.

As would tell our beloved @Fab2Ris, a moderator is used to moderate !

Enjoy recalbox and don't hesitate to post in the english section or wait a german speaker to answer