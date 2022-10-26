Rom-Ordner löschen bzw. einzelne Spiele
Hi zusammen,
wie kann ich bei der Recalbox 8.0 (r-Pi 4) die Emulatoren Ordner dauerhaft löschen bzw. einzelne Spiele. Da ist leider so viel Mist dabei, was ich nicht brauche und unbedingt löschen möchte.
Danke
lg Flo
Alvin
@Floco
Ja sorry,
das ist halt nun mal das Problem, wenn man sich aus dem Internet irgendein Image herunterzieht wie du uns ja hier
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/28015/wiimote-lightgun-einstellen/8
erzählst.
Da du ja nun keine "originale" Recalbox-Version einsetzt. gibt's wegen Verbot durch das "RecalBox-Team" und der Moderatoren hier leider keinen Support (zumindest nicht von mir).
Du kannst dich aber durchaus selbst bemühen, und versuchen ob du hier im Forum, im RecalBox-Wiki
https://wiki.recalbox.com/de/home oder per Google Hilfe zu deinem Problem findest, denn das ist nicht verboten.
Comebaker
Ok
Da ist wohl jemand mit dem falschen Fuß aufgestanden.
Na gut, dann kümmere ich mal selbst um das Problem
Ach übrigens, das man die Roms nicht löschen kann liegt ja wohl nicht daran das ich mir ein Image aus dem Internet besorgt hab, da ich das auch schon hier im Forum gelesen habe das dies auch einigen bei neu Installation passiert ist.
Ich hab nur keine Lösung dafür gefunden, deswegen hab ich mal gefragt
Comebaker
Scavy
@Floco hello,
i answer in english, i'm sorry i don't speak german. If you speak english you can post your problem in the english section, or you can also notify @Zing that may reply you if he's free.
Concerning @Alvin, he can't stop badly criticize the forum and the moderators. He's been warning several times, but he still continues and it's boring. It's a fact, we are not 24/24 connected, personnaly i'm 48 years old, i've got a 9 hours day job, a family, children and so on. He seems not to understand.
I just want to add that Recalbox is free, i'm not an employee, i'm answering on my spare time to help people. This forum is for all level users and advanced users can also reply, it's not the duty of moderators.
As would tell our beloved @Fab2Ris, a moderator is used to moderate !
Enjoy recalbox and don't hesitate to post in the english section or wait a german speaker to answer