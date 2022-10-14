How to add FCEUnext core?
I'm looking for a way to use FCEUnext instead of Nestopia.
Kid Dracula refuses to run on Nestopia (it's a known issue), therefore FCEUnext is my only option. This known issue is also present in several Japanese titles, especially when it comes to Konami.
I don't understand why only Nestopia shows up, while Recalbox's wiki contains details on so many libretro cores. Generally speaking, FCEUnext is a better core.
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/nintendo-entertainment-system/libretro-fceunext
Please note that I tried configuration override as instructed:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/advanced-usage/configuration-override
And also made sure that the core is present at /usr/lib/libretro
It seems like Recalbox completely ignores my overrides.