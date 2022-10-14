I'm looking for a way to use FCEUnext instead of Nestopia.

Kid Dracula refuses to run on Nestopia (it's a known issue), therefore FCEUnext is my only option. This known issue is also present in several Japanese titles, especially when it comes to Konami.

I don't understand why only Nestopia shows up, while Recalbox's wiki contains details on so many libretro cores. Generally speaking, FCEUnext is a better core.

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/nintendo-entertainment-system/libretro-fceunext