neo geo games not working?
Hi guys,
I've just take my box that was inactive for 2/3 years, update recalbox from version 6 to 8... seems everything works fine but neo geo games... I used to play them with mame emulator, now they don't work anymore, and I can't see a specific neo geo emulator in the home page...
suggestions?
Thanks
Don't know what your Problem is !
(Why did always nobody look at the RecalBox Wiki - https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/home ?)
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/neo-geo
ok I'll try to be clearer...
I can not play neo geo games... I'm using mame, tried different cores, put the infamous neogeo.zip file in every folder... still can't play those games, others run fine...
Recalbox last version.
Any suggestions?
Thanks
Hi,
1 Find a FBNeo 1.0.0.03 RomSet
2 Put NeoGeo Games (with neogeo.zip) into directory "/recalbox/share/roms/neogeo"
3 Use default Recalbox NeoGeo emulator (which is FBneo)
4 Play !
Zetof
@capfindus
Put files in fbneo folder instead of fba folder ?
@mattmame hello
fba is no more developped. The fba folder has disapeared it is replaced by fbneo : FinalBurn Neo
@Scavy
That’s what I’m trying to explain.
Thanks