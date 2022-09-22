I really like grid layout of the Batocera-based EmulationStation theme named 'ckau-book' (see https://github.com/CkauNui/ckau-book).

There is a way to set the layout for each system to be a grid of game tiles. These tiles are made up of a screenshot with a logo (or marquee overlay). When highlighted/selected a short video of gameplay is looped.

I was wondering if there are any recalbox themes that have this full screen grid tile layout for game selection?

If not, does anybody know what it would take to get the current 'ckau-book' theme to work with recalbox? I am assuming it is possible since they both have EmulationStation under the hood.

Any thoughts or info would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!