Zega Mame Gear sous recalbox ?
SevenSam
Hello a tous,
J'ai une Zega Mame Gear, mais je ne suis pas convaincu par retropie, j'ai donc regarder ce qu'il faut installer et dans un premier temps j'arrive a refaire une retropie fonctionnel perso, j'ai donc voulus essayer recalbox en suivant le wiki, mais je suis perdus
En gros pour avoir retropie fonctionnel je fait ceci :
l'ecran est un SPI
Je fait ceci pour le faire fonctionner :
sudo apt-get install cmake
cd ~
git clone https://github.com/juj/fbcp-ili9341.git
cd fbcp-ili9341
mkdir build
cd build
cmake -DILI9341=ON -DGPIO_TFT_DATA_CONTROL=22 -DGPIO_TFT_RESET_PIN=27 -DSPI_BUS_CLOCK_DIVISOR=10 -DSTATISTICS=0 -DDISPLAY_ROTATE_180_DEGREES=ON ..
make -j
sudo ./fbcp-ili9341
sudo update-rc.d fbcp-ili9341init defaults
dans /etc/rc.local j'ajoute la ligne pour demarrer l'ecran
sudo /path/to/fbcp-ili9341/build/fbcp-ili9341 &
les params dans config.txt
[all]
#dtoverlay=vc4-fkms-v3d
gpu_mem_256=128
gpu_mem_512=256
gpu_mem_1024=256
#overscan_scale=1
#Set HDMI Resolution
hdmi_force_hotplug=1
hdmi_cvt=320 240 60 1 0 0 0
hdmi_group=2
hdmi_mode=87
#Set Backlight on
gpio=5=op,dh
avoid_warnings=1
force_turbo=1
#Shutdown Button
dtoverlay=gpio-shutdown,gpiopin=3
#Shutdown Trigger
dtoverlay=gpio-poweroff,gpiopin=4
dtoverlay=hifiberry-dac
dtoverlay=i2s-mmap
pour le son :
curl -sS https://raw.githubusercontent.com/adafruit/Raspberry-Pi-Installer-Scripts/master/i2samp.sh | bash
et pour les boutons croix directionnel 1 2 start select etc.. qui se trouvent sur la pcb
curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/adafruit/Raspberry-Pi-Installer-Scripts/master/retrogame.sh >retrogame.sh
sudo bash retrogame.sh
et je modifie le fichier retrogame.sh dans le dossier boot par ceci
LEFTCTRL 26 # 'A' button
LEFTALT 23 # 'B' button
Z 24 # 'X' button
X 25 # 'Y' button
UP 20 # DPAD Up
DOWN 12 # DPAD Down
LEFT 16 # DPAD Left
RIGHT 13 # DPAD Right
ESC 31 # Esc key = hold 'A'+'B' buttons (exit ROM)
ENTER 6
SPACE 2
aves les informations fournis, possible de le faire fonctionner sous recalbox ? j'utilise un rasberry pi zero 2 w
Merci a tous