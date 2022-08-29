wifi+bluetooth dongle
enboig last edited by
I have installed recalbox on an old computer, which lacks bluetooth and wifi. I have found a wifi usb compatibiliti list, but I couldn't find a bluetooth one. Other than that, the computer has a "mini-pci" slot; should I go the USB way? or I should better search for an old pci adapter?
Thanks for your advice
Alvin last edited by
@enboig
I found out that the best way to connect your PC (or Raspbery Pi) to your Network is with a LAN-Cable. Most (even old Computers) will have a LAN-Port built in.
It's way faster than WLAN if you want to put new ROMs on your System.
For WLAN-Dongles look here:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/wifi-dongles
These Dongles are "official" compatible with Recalbox.
For compatible Bluetooth-Dongles look here:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/usb-dongles
Sure, you can buy a PCI-Card, but it's not guaranteed that it will work with Recalbox.
I would suggest that you connect your PC with a LAN-Cabel to your Network an buy a wired USB-Gamepad (like the Logitech F310 - I own it myself and it works great).
That will spare you a lot of Trouble, especially with the new Versions of Recalbox.
enboig last edited by
@alvin I could use a wifi-to-ethernet device (I have and old one at home, so no cost added).
I would like bluetooth because the system is mounted in a self-made cabinet for two players, and I liked the idea of adding 2 extra players