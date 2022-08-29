@enboig

I found out that the best way to connect your PC (or Raspbery Pi) to your Network is with a LAN-Cable. Most (even old Computers) will have a LAN-Port built in.

It's way faster than WLAN if you want to put new ROMs on your System.

For WLAN-Dongles look here:

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/wifi-dongles

These Dongles are "official" compatible with Recalbox.

For compatible Bluetooth-Dongles look here:

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/usb-dongles

Sure, you can buy a PCI-Card, but it's not guaranteed that it will work with Recalbox.

I would suggest that you connect your PC with a LAN-Cabel to your Network an buy a wired USB-Gamepad (like the Logitech F310 - I own it myself and it works great).

That will spare you a lot of Trouble, especially with the new Versions of Recalbox.