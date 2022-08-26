How can I delete/hide emulator ?
Hi everyone !
I need your help to find a way for hiding or deleting emulators from the main menu.
I would like to have only the N64 emulator available.
I found something in the Wiki but I don't know how to access the folder Share_Init
I'm with the rev 8.1.1
Thank's in advance
@drj59
Hi
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25259/hide-consoles/7
look at the 7th comment from @Bkg2k
@nayok
hello, can you help me, I redid all the procedure mentioned and it doesn't add and all the tutorials I see on the net are from old versions can you help me to do this in 8 or contact me so I can send you the system link and you can edit to me?
@phsilva you have 3 steps to achieve.
open recalbox.conf located in recalbox\share\system
scroll down to the end of the file and type this
snes.ignore=1
- save recalbox.conf
this will hide snes from recalbox frontend.
for all others systems, do the same.
@nayok
It didn't work, I'm wanting to add a games folder in the system menu, here on the forum I found how to add it by editing the systemlist in the share/system/emulationstation folder, but still I'm not getting it
@phsilva
I don't know that the problem is.
In the old Versions of Recalbox a System only showed up if you put a Game-ROM in the corresponding Folder.
For Example: If you put a Game-ROM in the NES Folder the NES shows up, if the Folder was empty the NES didn't show up
So if you want to play N64 Games only and want only that the N64 shows up, leave all the other Folders empty.
Than only the N64 and the "preinstalled Games" will show up, but there's a Way to hide these Games (just search the Board).
Thanks everyone, I found a way to hide all the default emulators, just to switch off an option on the main menu.
@drj59 said in How can I delete/hide emulator ?:
Would be nice if you can tell us all here on this Board exactly where you found what !
Main Menu
UI Settings
Game Filters
Hide Preinstalled Games