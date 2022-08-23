Alternative downloads
lesmalave
Is there any other way to download Recalbox images? Maybe a P2P torrent?
I have several days trying to download the images of RPi 4 and RPi3 without positive results.
Neither of the 2 methods offered on the page is working for me.
Nazgulh
try direct link
Raspberry Pi 4 / 400 (64 bits)
https://upgrade.recalbox.com/latest/download-wizard/rpi4_64/recalbox-rpi4_64.img.xz
Raspberry Pi 3
https://upgrade.recalbox.com/latest/download-wizard/rpi3/recalbox-rpi3.img.xz