Petite question a propos du Nouveau Stockage USB à chaud
bonjour,
J'ai entre autre une config RPi4 recalbox 7.2.2 qui fonctionne nickel.
avant de passer à la version 8.1.1 j'ai une petite question à propos de USB à chaud.
dans ma config j'ai
- une carte SD sans Jeux
- une clef USB avec les jeux de génération 1 à 3 (les plus vieille console) et un systemlist perso
- un disque USB avec les jeux de génération 4 et plus et un systemlist perso
- sur les 2 supports j'ai customisé le systemlist pour isoler certain système comme CPS# pour les arcade et pour les ordinosaure les commodore 128, c64 disque, c64 Tape, c64 Cartouche etc.
- les 2 supports reste branchés en permanence
- je change de support par le menu reglage systeme et media de stockage
-Tout les gamelist.xml ont été retouchées à la main pour organiser un peu les configs et bloqué avec l'option liste des jeux uniquement
et tout ça fonctionne à merveille !
lorsque je passerai en 8.1.1 :
si je laisse tout identiquement au premier chargement ou a l'insertion des supports :
- 1er est-ce que le system va tout retrouver et mixer les 2 supports ?
- 2eme est-ce que les gamelist pour le menu principal vont être lus directement des supports ou il vont être régénéré par le system
- 3eme pour le systemlist doit-on avoir le même sur les supports ou sur quel support droit-t-il être
- 4eme quel est la procédure à appliquer
- démarrage primaire sur SD (laisser faire init )
- Branchement de la clef USB (y a-t-il une init, si oui qu'est qui est écrasé ?)
- Branchement du disque USB (y a-t-il une init, si oui qu'est qui est écrasé ?)
y-a-t-il des chose à sauvegarder, des choses à savoir en plus ( je n'ai rien trouver dans la doc de plus que la 7.2.2 ) ?
Merci d'avance
PB
Hello,
I have a RPi4 recalbox 7.2.2 that works perfectly.
Before upgrading to 8.1.1 I have a small question about hot-swap USB.
in my config I have
- an SD card without games - a USB key with the games of generation 1 to 3 (the oldest console) and a personal systemlist - a USB disk with the games of generation 4 and more and a personal systemlist - on the 2 supports I customized the systemlist to isolate some system like CPS# for the arcade and for the computers commodore 128, c64 disk, c64 Tape, c64 Cartridge etc.
- the 2 supports remain connected permanently
- I change the media through the menu system settings and storage media
- All the gamelist.xml have been retouched by hand to organize a bit the configs and blocked with the option list of games only
and all this works great !
when I will switch to 8.1.1 :
if i leave everything the same when i first load or when i insert the media :
- 1st will the system find everything and mix the 2 supports? - 2nd will the gamelist for the main menu be read directly from the media or will it be regenerated by the system - 3rd for the systemlist should we have the same on the supports or on which support it should be - 4th what is the procedure to apply * primary boot on SD (let it do init ) * Connecting the USB key (is there an init, if so what is overwritten?) * Connecting the USB disk (is there an init, if yes what is overwritten ?)
Is there anything to save, anything to know more (I did not find anything in the doc more than 7.2.2)?
Thanks in advance
PB