Hello,

I have a RPi4 recalbox 7.2.2 that works perfectly.

Before upgrading to 8.1.1 I have a small question about hot-swap USB.

in my config I have

- an SD card without games - a USB key with the games of generation 1 to 3 (the oldest console) and a personal systemlist - a USB disk with the games of generation 4 and more and a personal systemlist - on the 2 supports I customized the systemlist to isolate some system like CPS# for the arcade and for the computers commodore 128, c64 disk, c64 Tape, c64 Cartridge etc.

the 2 supports remain connected permanently

I change the media through the menu system settings and storage media

All the gamelist.xml have been retouched by hand to organize a bit the configs and blocked with the option list of games only

and all this works great !

when I will switch to 8.1.1 :

if i leave everything the same when i first load or when i insert the media :

- 1st will the system find everything and mix the 2 supports? - 2nd will the gamelist for the main menu be read directly from the media or will it be regenerated by the system - 3rd for the systemlist should we have the same on the supports or on which support it should be - 4th what is the procedure to apply * primary boot on SD (let it do init ) * Connecting the USB key (is there an init, if so what is overwritten?) * Connecting the USB disk (is there an init, if yes what is overwritten ?)

Is there anything to save, anything to know more (I did not find anything in the doc more than 7.2.2)?

Thanks in advance

PB