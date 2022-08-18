Hi all,

I installed Recalbox on a Raspberry Pi 4 (8 GB) yesterday, because I wanted to make a Switch like gaming handheld. I really like the Software but I had some issues with using the Nintendo Switch Joy Con Controllers.

(I really want to use the Joy Cons because they offer a lot of possibilities like Playing in two Player Mode.)

Connecting the Controllers was very easy and in the main menu the controls worked smooth and without lag. The Problem is the in-game experience, because in any game i tried yet (NES, SNES and Gameboy) the controls were VERY laggy. Sometimes I had to press every button more than 10 times to open the Menu or to Walk/Jump. And even if I managed to walk in a Game like Mario, he walked forever without pressing any Buttons. But when I went back to the main menu everything worked fine.

I would really appreciate some help or advice.

I have also been searching the Internet, but it seems like no one had the same Problem and my Linux knowledge is very limited.

Also sorry for any grammar mistakes. (I am German)

Thanks in advance for the help

-Qrt