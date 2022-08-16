Dreamcast on raspberry pi 4
I have a problem with the Dreamcast emulator. It will not let me run any of my games I have Rpi4. At first I did not have any bios for it so I downloaded one for recalbox but when I ran a game it took me to the Home Screen of a Dreamcast and said there’s no disc so I tryed a different bios from some YouTube video and now it will not boot any game I have except for the half life port but when it starts loading the game it just restarts my raspberry pi. Please help
Alvin last edited by
@asull200
You've got a Dreamcast-BIOS but is it the right one ?
Did the MD5-Checksum match ?
Check
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/bios-manager
@alvin it says it’s a good bios
@asull200 any other ideas
@asull200 btw when I run a game (except for half life port) at the bottom of the screen it says “please upgrade to MAME romsets or expect issues” then it resets the Rpi4