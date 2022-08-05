[PC] Installing on a HDD
Not sure if allowed but thought I'd share how a way to get Recallbox to install on a hard drive rather than booting from a flash drive each time if someone is running a dedicated PC for Recallbox
- Download BelenaEtcher and Recallbox image
2.Format your HDD/SSD to ntfs, make sure it's allocated and hook it up to your main PC/Laptop.
--I hooked mine into an empty m.2 slot I had but also works with SATA and USB enclosures. Its much faster if a process hooking straight onto your board.
- Open Belena and select you .iso/.tar
- Select your drive.
--Belena registers HDD/SSD's as a system drive so you'll have to click the tab for system drives
- Confirm you want to flash to a system drive
- Voila now you have Recallbox on your hard drive.
I have a dedicated business thin client that I'm using to run off of so there's no dual booting involved and now I have 1tb of disk space for games. Copy your roms through Samba, process is MUCH faster using the m.2 rather than straight onto the USB stick.
