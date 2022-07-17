Kodi boot on loop
Hello, I turn on my PI400 and it boots on always on Kodi (I'd like just use RecalBox).. can't exit, even if I chose to turn off or reboot, it goes on Kodi again... How can I do?
Thank you
Raf
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/getting-started/recalboxconf-file:
II - Available options
A - System options
• hide Kodi in EmulationStation
• launch Kodi at system startup
• assign the X button when Kodi starts
• set Kodi's video mode
• set Kodi network delay
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/kodi-media-center
To exit KODI, navigate to the power icon at the top left of the KODI main menu and select either:
"Power Off System"
"Reboot".
@alvin thank you, I do everything but it doesn't work. I just unplugged joysticks and it logs into recalbox again... It's a (annoying) bug I think...