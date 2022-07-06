Hi, I've been trying to fix this for days, and I'd really appreciate some help.

I'm using and original ps1 dual analog controller (pic) with a usb adapter and it works just fine on duckstation, except for one issue, the rumble doesn't work, at all. I've set everything up so that it works, but it just won't vibrate.

I have downloaded the drivers to make it vibrate, and it works perfectly from the controller options in windows control panel. I also tested it playing games on Epsxe, and it works, it vibrates perfectly, but in duckstation it does not work.

Something that seems strange to me is that in ePSxe, to configure the vibration of the controller, there are several options, you can configure the vibration of the big and small motor. But in duckstation the only vibration configuration is to press any button on the controller to which you want to send the vibration.

Could someone tell me if there is a solution to this? or if duckstation has rumble support for ps1 controllers at all? I'd appreciate your help. Thank you.