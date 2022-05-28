Bonjour,

Je viens pour partager cette information si la communauté recalbox est intéressée par ce type de projet. Copié/collé de la newsletter.

Bien à vous

About device donation for software community

One of our fans wrote me a email and I was suggested to give away some Odin device units for software community, I think it was a good idea and here I want to donate 5~10pcs Odin Base/Pro with some slight appearance flaw but work well on all functionality to software community and especially for those team who keep working with game related OS like Batocera/LineageOS/Emuelec, etc.

I want the project leader can contact me (ceo@ayn.hk) for free device support with the following information:

(1) Project name and description;

(2) A brief introduction about your education background and software skills/experiences on game related projects will be greatly appreciated;

(3) The owner of well-known game related project will be a pretty nice preference;

(4) How many free device units do you need from us and what are the list of contributions which should be well expected?

(5) Full contact information with the shipping address enclosed.

As what I said before, an active open software community for Odin are so important for bringing more fun and interesting stuffs as well as useful tools to ayn-Odin, and I am ready to embrace the wide open source world!