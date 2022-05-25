Hi,

The controller assignment works in Libretro PCSX2 but not for PCSX2 standalone which has much better performance. Is there away to set which controller is primary in PCSX2 standalone.

It always wants to use the Dragonrise controller board instead of the PS4 controller thanks.

Also PPSSPP always want to use the PS4 controller instead of the dragonrise controller which works well with the arcade controls.