Hello together,

i m new here my Name is Mike and i build my own Arcade. I m happy with it but it does not work

What is exactly my Problem:

I use a raspberry pi with the original power supply! I got some controllers. The Monitor is an old DELL 2707 WFPc (27"). I have to convert from HDMI to DVI. The Monitor has an resolution 1920x1080 @ 60 Hz.

The recalbox starts fine... sound and video looks good but.... if i want to start "any" rom, it doesnt matter which one, the recalbox starts the normal black screen with the PAC-Man Ghosts and after this... it will return to the ROM-Lists like this person here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8xrsoRM_a0

What did i tried...

In the recalbox-user-config.txt i changed:

hdmi_group=1 (as i understood for CEA)

hdmi_mode=16

next try

hdmi_group=2 (as i understood for DMT)

hdmi_mode=82

in this group the monitor will not start! So i change it back to the defaults and tried to change settings in the recalboxconfig (global.videomode with the same settings (=CEA 16 HDMI) but the problem still exists.

Pls... what am i doing wrong?

If i do this: tail -F logs/*

the only thing i can see is:

==> logs/es_log.txt <== [2022/05/18 11:24:41.699] (INFO ) : [Run] Launching game... [2022/05/18 11:24:41.700] (INFO ) : [Input] Configure emulators command : -p1index 2 -p1guid 03000000b50700001203000010010000 -p1name "Mega World USB Game Controllers" -p1nbaxes 4 -p1nb hats 1 -p1nbbuttons 12 -p1devicepath /dev/input/event3 -p2index 0 -p2guid 0300000014030000280 3000010010000 -p2name "D_R_M JUYAO Dual Arcade" -p2nbaxes 4 -p2nbhats 1 -p2nbbuttons 14 -p2de vicepath /dev/input/event1 -p3index 1 -p3guid 03000000140300002803000010010000 -p3name "D_R_M JUYAO Dual Arcade" -p3nbaxes 4 -p3nbhats 1 -p3nbbuttons 14 -p3devicepath /dev/input/event2 [2022/05/18 11:24:41.700] (INFO ) : [Run] Controllers config : -p1index 2 -p1guid 03000000b5 0700001203000010010000 -p1name "Mega World USB Game Controllers" -p1nbaxes 4 -p1nbhats 1 -p1n bbuttons 12 -p1devicepath /dev/input/event3 -p2index 0 -p2guid 030000001403000028030000100100 00 -p2name "D_R_M JUYAO Dual Arcade" -p2nbaxes 4 -p2nbhats 1 -p2nbbuttons 14 -p2devicepath /d ev/input/event1 -p3index 1 -p3guid 03000000140300002803000010010000 -p3name "D_R_M JUYAO Dual Arcade" -p3nbaxes 4 -p3nbhats 1 -p3nbbuttons 14 -p3devicepath /dev/input/event2 [2022/05/18 11:24:41.700] (INFO ) : [AudioManager] Shutting down SDL AUDIO [2022/05/18 11:24:41.899] (INFO ) : [Run] Command: python /usr/bin/emulatorlauncher.pyc -p1i ndex 2 -p1guid 03000000b50700001203000010010000 -p1name "Mega World USB Game Controllers" -p1 nbaxes 4 -p1nbhats 1 -p1nbbuttons 12 -p1devicepath /dev/input/event3 -p2index 0 -p2guid 03000 000140300002803000010010000 -p2name "D_R_M JUYAO Dual Arcade" -p2nbaxes 4 -p2nbhats 1 -p2nbbu ttons 14 -p2devicepath /dev/input/event1 -p3index 1 -p3guid 03000000140300002803000010010000 -p3name "D_R_M JUYAO Dual Arcade" -p3nbaxes 4 -p3nbhats 1 -p3nbbuttons 14 -p3devicepath /dev/ input/event2 -system snes -rom /recalbox/share/roms/snes/3\ Ninjas\ Kick\ Back.zip -emulator libretro -core snes9x2010 -ratio auto [2022/05/18 11:24:41.901] (INFO ) : [Pad2Keyboard] No pad2keyb configuration. [2022/05/18 11:24:41.902] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Start in-game Hardware processes [2022/05/18 11:24:41.902] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-e mulationstation OK! [2022/05/18 11:24:43.137] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Stop in-game Hardware processes [2022/05/18 11:24:43.138] (WARN!) : [Run] Non-Zero exit code 1 ! [2022/05/18 11:24:43.138] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-e ```

If i took an other Monitor (BenQ 24xxx) directly with HDMI and the same resolution it works fine out of the box with the same setup/hardware!!!

Could someone help me in this case?

Thx