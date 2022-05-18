Pi boy dmg controller issue.
-
When I first start recalbox the controllers work perfectly. Then if I turn off the pi boy the controller stops working in recalbox and I then have to factory reset. Everytime I turn off my PIBOY I have to factory reset and re-do the settings all over again. Can anyone please help me.
-
Alvin last edited by
@cruz1383
I would suggest that you make a fresh install, following this
https://resources.experimentalpi.com/installing-recalbox-on-the-piboy-dmg/
Manual.
Look at Point 8, here it says:
"At the bottom of the advanced settings menu, select "RESET TO FACTORY SETTINGS." This will help ensure that when booting up the device in the future, it retains compatability with the PiBoy controller."
-
@alvin I did that the first time and things were going good and then it happened again. I am currently doing a fresh install but there has to be a bug some where that is causing this issue. I mean this would get pretty old if recalbox has to be freshly installed everytime this happens. that 512gb of data that I have retransfer every time to my SD card lol. I can only imagine if others had to do that with a 1tb or bigger amounts of data.
-
Alvin last edited by
@cruz1383 said in Pi boy dmg controller issue.:
that 512gb of data that I have retransfer every time to my SD card.
Sorry, but why transfer all the data right after a fresh Install ?
If I made a fresh install, I first I install only the necessary BIOS and a few games and check the Recalbox Settings in the Main Menu.
Than I check if everything works as it should, and if everything is allright I install the rest of my Games.
-
@alvin I do that every build I have ( I test it out with a small amount of games and then install the amount I want after everything is cool) and everything was good to go on this build. I finished the build added my 512gb of games and a couple of days using it with no issues I turn the pi boy on yesterday like any other day and the controller didn't work so I plugged my 360 controller in and then I factory reset and this is what happens every time I turn it off only thing I did different was I had taken the SD card out so this time I will test with taking the card out before I install all those games.
-
cruz1383 last edited by cruz1383
OK I ended up redoing a new card, tested it out and installed all the games back on the card after the tests so far so good. I was able to reboot the pi boys during my tests with minimal games and now was able to reboot the pi boy with all the games installed and still the settings are holding.