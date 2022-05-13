Recalbox8 all emulators are not working
-
heiner last edited by
Hello,
I updated to the newest release and at first I could play everything but the next day the controller (Shawan PS3) did not connect again and every emulator gives and error message that either the ROM or the BIOS is corrupted.
I did a clean install but the problem persists.
Any ideas?
regards,
heiner
-
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@heiner
Maybe you should tell us on which System (Raspberry Pi (which on ?), PC, Odroid or something else) you're running Recalbox.
If you use a Raspberry Pi maybe you should try another SD-Card.
-
heiner last edited by
@alvin
I use a raspberry pie 3 (B?)
-
Alvin last edited by
@heiner said in Recalbox8 all emulators are not working:
@alvin
I use a raspberry pie 3 (B?)
I did a clean install but the problem persists.
Maybe your SD-Card is broken, try another one.
If the Problem than occurs again it's a Problem with Recalbox.