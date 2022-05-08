Hello, everyone! I am new to the forum. I would have liked to know the opinion of the recalbox team regarding this console. I know that this console is not known and that unfortunately it did not have the software support it should have.

It has also been released for several years already but could one day see a recalbox version on this small portable console. I know that the team has big projects now and for the future and they don’t have much time for other topics. But do you think that retrostone 2 like odroid go, odroid go advance or even odroid go super will benefit from a version of recalbox?

Thank you in advance for your response.