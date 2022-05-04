Hello everyone,

I'm new to this forum so... nice to meet you all

I have some issues with the mapping of my Xbox360 controllers, but on N64 only.

When in Retroarch, I can map my controller as I want (the default mapping was wrong), and it works also in most systems, but the only system where the mapping is wrong is the N64.

I'm using the mupen64plus gliden64_20 default core (the libretro core is too slow on my RPI2), so I ran a sdl2-jstest command to find the name of my controller and identify all the buttons numbers, and then I modified the InputAutoCfg.ini in the mupen64plus folder.

I also tried to add n64.configfile=dummy line to the /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf (I didn't understand what it is doing by the way, if someone can explain), but it made the N64 to launch on a different splash screen, and... stays on it (no button has an effect, I can't do anything).

I did a factory reset, no effect. I tried with a different (wired) generic controller and it works, with no need to remap anything, the default mapping is what I want.

Can you help me with that ?

My controllers are 2 wireless Xbox360 controllers, connected to the Xbox360 PC Wireless Receiver, and I'm running Recalbox 8.0.1 on a RaspberryPi2.

Thanks,

Maxis.