Wrong Xbox360 controller mapping in N64 only (RB8/RPI2)
Hello everyone,
I have some issues with the mapping of my Xbox360 controllers, but on N64 only.
When in Retroarch, I can map my controller as I want (the default mapping was wrong), and it works also in most systems, but the only system where the mapping is wrong is the N64.
I'm using the mupen64plus gliden64_20 default core (the libretro core is too slow on my RPI2), so I ran a sdl2-jstest command to find the name of my controller and identify all the buttons numbers, and then I modified the InputAutoCfg.ini in the mupen64plus folder.
I also tried to add n64.configfile=dummy line to the /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf (I didn't understand what it is doing by the way, if someone can explain), but it made the N64 to launch on a different splash screen, and... stays on it (no button has an effect, I can't do anything).
I did a factory reset, no effect. I tried with a different (wired) generic controller and it works, with no need to remap anything, the default mapping is what I want.
Can you help me with that ?
My controllers are 2 wireless Xbox360 controllers, connected to the Xbox360 PC Wireless Receiver, and I'm running Recalbox 8.0.1 on a RaspberryPi2.
Wow, you're running a Nintendo64 Emulator on a Raspberry Pi 2 and the Games run smoothly without any Problems ?
I've must be doing somthing wrong, because on my overclocked Pi 3B+ most N64 Games have choppy or stuttering Sound or Audo no matter which Emualtor I use.
About your Question - Maybe this will help
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/configuration-of-customized-buttons/n64-controller-configuration
and
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/configuration-of-customized-buttons/create-custom-configuration-per-emulator
Unfortunately, the links you sent are exactly what I followed and tried to configure my controllers, but it didn't work.
The second link is for RetroArch emulators but I'm on mupen64plus (the only emulators that almost works on the RPI2).
Actually, all the modifications I made to the config files seems to have no effect.
And honestly, no my games are not running smoothly at all on the RPI2 I have tried only a few games, some are almost ok but others are unplayable.
I'm planning to buy a RPI4 later but for now, I would like to be able to make everything work with the RPI2.
