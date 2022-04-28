External storage affects gamepads
jor2404 last edited by
Hi
I have the next problem. If I try to use an external storage using the two options that recalbox gives to do this every time i start a game the gamepads, in my case two different 8bitdo models are not recognized into the game ans I have to restart the gamepad.
If I use only the internal storage for the roms there is no problem with the gamepads.
I tried to use different external storages and switch between the two options of external storages but every time I have the same problem.
So I would like to know if there is something that I can do to use external storage without affecting my gamepads.
I am using a raspberry pi 4
Alvin last edited by
Buy a Raspberry Pi 3B+
Install Recalbox 6
Buy a Logitech F310 Joypad and connect it to the Raspberry
Connect a 250GB external HDD to the Raspberry
Put Games on HDD
Play
Works fine for me since Years !