Hi

I have the next problem. If I try to use an external storage using the two options that recalbox gives to do this every time i start a game the gamepads, in my case two different 8bitdo models are not recognized into the game ans I have to restart the gamepad.

If I use only the internal storage for the roms there is no problem with the gamepads.

I tried to use different external storages and switch between the two options of external storages but every time I have the same problem.

So I would like to know if there is something that I can do to use external storage without affecting my gamepads.

I am using a raspberry pi 4