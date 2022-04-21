Is it possible to blacklist specific games from the demo screensaver?
shirizaan last edited by
I know you can choose which systems will demo during the screensaver, but I am curious if you can blacklist specific games that don't demo well. For example, one game forces the use to choose a language at boot and so the demo just sits on that screen for the duration of its play time. I'd like to keep the system enabled for demos but remove this specific game from the demo list.
Is this possible?
Thanks in advance for your time.
Alvin last edited by
@shirizaan
I don't think that this is possible, because if it is, it would be mentioned here:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/screensavers
But who knows:
Maybe there is a possibility I didn't know ?