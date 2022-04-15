Hello!

Newbie question.

First of all, thank you for an amazing distro!

Second, the question

How can I overclock the Odroid Go Advance (OGA) (i.e. increase CPU frequency)?

I've followed the official Odroid guide: https://wiki.odroid.com/odroid_go_advance/application_note/overclock

I've updated SD card file boot.ini on partition recalbox with the following:

odroidgo2-uboot-config ######################################################################## # Changes made to this are overwritten every time there's a new upgrade ######################################################################## [...] # Boot Arguments setenv bootargs "label=RECALBOX rootwait net.ifnames=0 fbcon=rotate:3 console=/dev/ttyFIQ0 quiet vt.global_cursor_default=0 consoleblank=0 ${joystick_config} mitigations=off" setenv bootargs ${bootargs} max_cpufreq=1416 [...]

Then, I've booted up and checked via SSH that the changes are indeed in /boot/boot.ini , however they didn't seem to have any effect:

# uname -a Linux RECALBOX 4.4.189 #1 SMP Sat Jan 29 21:27:11 CET 2022 aarch64 GNU/Linux # cat /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpufreq/policy0/scaling_available_frequencies 1008000 1200000 1248000 1296000

And dmesg didn't shot that it was added to the line.

I've also tried putting it all into a single line like this:

setenv bootargs "label=RECALBOX rootwait net.ifnames=0 fbcon=rotate:3 console=/dev/ttyFIQ0 quiet vt.global_cursor_default=0 consoleblank=0 ${joystick_config} mitigations=off max_cpufreq=1416"

After that it appear on dmesg, but no actual change of frequency happened (available frequencie list was the same as before):

# dmesg | grep freq [ 0.000000] Kernel command line: label=RECALBOX rootwait net.ifnames=0 fbcon=rotate:3 console=/dev/ttyFIQ0 quiet vt.global_cursor_default=0 consoleblank=0 button-adc-x-range=1800 button-adc-y-range=1800 button-adc-fuzz=32 button-adc-flat=32 button-adc-scale=2 button-adc-deadzone=20 mitigations=off max_cpufreq=1416 [ 0.001828] Calibrating delay loop (skipped), value calculated using timer frequency.. 48.00 BogoMIPS (lpj=96000) [ 0.526605] rockchip-drm display-subsystem: devfreq is not set [ 0.844808] rockchip-dmc dmc: unable to get devfreq-event device : dfi [ 0.869850] rockchip-drm display-subsystem: devfreq is not set [ 0.932966] devfreq dmc: Couldn't update frequency transition information. [ 0.995090] devfreq ff400000.gpu: Couldn't update frequency transition information. [ 0.995366] rockchip-drm display-subsystem: devfreq is not set [ 3.489059] cfg80211: (start_freq - end_freq @ bandwidth), (max_antenna_gain, max_eirp), (dfs_cac_time) [ 5.068456] cfg80211: (start_freq - end_freq @ bandwidth), (max_antenna_gain, max_eirp), (dfs_cac_time)

Thanks in advance for your help