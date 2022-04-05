@jadamcyk

What Model 3 ?

Tesla ?

Would be nice if we can get more Information.

Oh wait, I see, you mean SEGA Model 3 !

Why didn't you say so in the first Place ?

Look here

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/arcade/sega-model-3/supermodel

and you will see that the SEGA Model 3 Emulator will only run on PC x86 and PC x86_64 and NOT on Raspberry Pi 4 !