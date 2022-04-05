Anyone running Model 3?
jadamcyk
Has anyone figured out how to install and run Model 3 on Recalbox 8? I’m running RPI4 and would love to add this along with model 2.
Alvin
What Model 3 ?
Tesla ?
Would be nice if we can get more Information.
Oh wait, I see, you mean SEGA Model 3 !
Why didn't you say so in the first Place ?
Look here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/arcade/sega-model-3/supermodel
and you will see that the SEGA Model 3 Emulator will only run on PC x86 and PC x86_64 and NOT on Raspberry Pi 4 !
jadamcyk
@alvin said in Anyone running Model 3?:
What Model 3 ?
Tesla ?
HAHA that one made me laugh. It would be bad ass to run Recalbox on one of their screens.