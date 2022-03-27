Amiga CD32
Dear all,
I have an issue with Amiga CD32 Roms, noone is working, the Roms' format is ok and the Bios are all in the folder, can you help me, please?
Thanks
Regards
@salvo
Maybe wrong BIOS ?
In Recalbox 8 there's an Option in the Main Menu to check if the BIOS is OK.
Look here:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/bios-manager
Or check the MD5-Checksum of the BIOS here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/amiga-cd32/amiberry
@alvin Hi dear, I've checked the Bios thanks to the feature on Recalbox, it is the one I used as reference to find all the Bios I have in, the Bios for this platform are indicated as ok.
Regrads
@salvo
Did you try all 3 Amiga CD 32 Emulators ?
Amiberry
Libretro PUAE
Libretro UAE4ARM
@alvin Hi dear, I think I did it but I will double check to be sure. Thanks
Regards
@salvo Hey dear, I lost one piece of your first reply, you said me to check not just the Bios but even the system compatibility which I didn't make, I'm running Recalbox on a Windos Laptop and if I've seen well from the link you sent me this is not compatible, can you confirm the emulator will not work on Windows based laptops?
Thanks
Regards
Well, here it says at last the
Libretro PUAE Enulator
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/amiga-cd32/libretro-puae
should be working on a PC
The other two
Amiberry
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/amiga-cd32/amiberry
and
Libretro UAE4ARM
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/amiga-cd32/libretro-uae4arm
not