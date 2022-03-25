retrobat

@gefrierbrand

Auf Deutsch:

Dies ist das Recalbox-Forum, wir unterstützen nur Recalbox, da sich Ihre Frage auf ein anderes Betriebssystem bezieht, werde ich Ihren Beitrag blockieren.

Installieren Sie die neueste offizielle Version des Recalbox-Systems, wenn Sie Unterstützung in diesem Forum wünschen:

https://www.recalbox.com/

Und posten Sie, wie oben erwähnt, auf Deutsch im deutschen Teil des Forums oder, wenn Sie auf Englisch sprechen möchten, im internationalen Teil des Forums.

In English:

This is the Recalbox forum, we only support Recalbox, as your question is about another OS I will block your post.

Install the latest official version of the Recalbox system if you want support on this forum:

https://www.recalbox.com/

And, as mentioned above, post in German in the German part of the forum, or, if you want to speak in English, post in the international part of the forum.