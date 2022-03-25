Amiga .lha roms
-
gefrierbrand last edited by
Hello
Can anyone give me an instruction how my .lha roms will be accepted of my Amoga 500 within my retrobat?
Thank you for your support
-
Alvin last edited by
@gefrierbrand
Nach dem schon im englischen Teil des Forums wild und willenlos in allen Sprachen gepostet wird (was wirklich "sehr" zur Übersicht beiträgt) währe es wirklich schön, wenn wenigsten im deutschen Teil in verständlichem deutsch geschrieben würde.
Dann könnte man auch vernünftig Antwort geben.
Falls dir das nicht möglich ist, empfehle ich dir den englischen Teil des Forums sowie das lesen des "Recalbox-Wiki"
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/computers/amiga-600
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
retrobat
Auf Deutsch:
Dies ist das Recalbox-Forum, wir unterstützen nur Recalbox, da sich Ihre Frage auf ein anderes Betriebssystem bezieht, werde ich Ihren Beitrag blockieren.
Installieren Sie die neueste offizielle Version des Recalbox-Systems, wenn Sie Unterstützung in diesem Forum wünschen:
https://www.recalbox.com/
Und posten Sie, wie oben erwähnt, auf Deutsch im deutschen Teil des Forums oder, wenn Sie auf Englisch sprechen möchten, im internationalen Teil des Forums.
In English:
This is the Recalbox forum, we only support Recalbox, as your question is about another OS I will block your post.
Install the latest official version of the Recalbox system if you want support on this forum:
https://www.recalbox.com/
And, as mentioned above, post in German in the German part of the forum, or, if you want to speak in English, post in the international part of the forum.