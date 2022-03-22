Odroid Go Super vs Odroid Hardkernel WiFi Modul 5B - NOT WORK
Zdenekhb
Hello, i have problem with new fresh instalation Recalbox into Odroid Go Super. I Buy Odroid Go Super with USB BT/Wifi dongle Odroid Wifi Modul 5G, but is not working on latest Recalbox version 8.0.1-Electron.
if i try to use old Tenda W311U, then works fine. but odroid module don't work.
link to module: https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/wifi-module-5b/
Thx for help.
Alvin
Maybe the Chipset on the Odroid WiFi Modul 5B is not supported by Recalbox.
There's a RT5572 or MT7601U (In Version 3) Chipset on the Tenda W311U an a RTL8821CU Chipset on the Odroid WiFi Modul 5B
If the Tenda W311U works fine then why switch to the Odroid WiFi Modul ?
Only because it is smaller than the Tenda one ?
Zdenekhb
@alvin due to smaller dimensions and has 5Ghz wifi and has Bluetooth. Is more "usable"
In hardware compatibility list is other dongle with RTL8821CU supported .. but here is maybe problem with initial CDROM mode before driver installation (in windows) maybye is needed some options for this driver, but changes must be created by recalbox dev in update..