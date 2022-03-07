Hi @alvin!

So it worked before you change the Audio Output to HDMI and now you changed it back and it didn't work anymore ?

It worked perfectly on the audio jack at my home setup (HDMI computer screen, audio-jack connected speakers). I then went on a weekend trip, taking the RPi with me. There, we only had a TV with HDMI (and audio over HDMI). Trying to change the audio option to HDMI was tricky already, as the frontend crashed once we tried to change the option. Somehow, we got it working by changing the option "to the left", which somehow, after a couple of reboots, worked.

2 What sort of "HDMI device" did you use "for audio output". A TV, an AV-Receiver or somethig else ?

It's a HP computer (office) screen.

The HDMI-Cabel is now in the right Port of the Raspberry Pi4 (the one next to the USB-Power Supply ?)

Yes, next to the power supply.

What happend if you set

audio.device=auto ?

I set it in

/recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf

, and it seems to get overwritten after reboot, back to

audio.device=alsa_card.platform-3f902000.hdmi:hdmi-output-0

... which is a bit odd?

(I do run

mount -o remount,rw /

before.)

Thank you!