Hello!
I used a HDMI device for audio output on the weekend, and now I'm back to my audio jack setup for my Raspberry Pi 4 running Recalbox 8.2. Unfortunately, I can't change the audio option anymore:
The Recalbox frontend crashes when I hit left or right here, trying to change the option. (Even when 'blindly' doing this with HDMI disconnected.)
I also tried ssh'ing onto the device, changing (after making it writable) recabox.conf to
# ------------ C - Audio ------------ # ## Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack) ## was before: audio.device=alsa_card.platform-3f902000.hdmi:hdmi-output-0 audio.device=jack ## Set system volume (0..100) audio.volume=58 ## Enable or disable system sounds in ES (0,1) audio.bgmusic=1
and also trying to change it via the web interface. All to no luck, all games crash upon booting.
Any advice would be fantastic, thank you!
- So it worked before you change the Audio Output to HDMI and now you changed it back and it didn't work anymore ?
2 What sort of "HDMI device" did you use "for audio output".
A TV, an AV-Receiver or somethig else ?
The HDMI-Cabel is now in the right Port of the Raspberry Pi4 (the one next to the USB-Power Supply ?)
What happend if you set
audio.device=auto ?
One last thing:
Why did make it so difficult to edit the recalbox.conf File with SSH or the Web Interface ?
I assume that you also use a Computer with Windows and that your PC and your Raspberry Pi are connected to your LAN ?
So if you have a PC with Windows, start the Windows Explorer, go to "Network" and there the Name of your Raspberry (for example "Recalbox") will show up.
Klick on this name and a "Share" Partition will show up
You will see a Folder called "System" and in there is the recalbox.conf file.
You can open the file with a simple Text-Editor like "Notepad" from Windows and edit it.
(I suggest "Notepad++" as an Editor)
But before you edit anything in this File, I suggest you make a Backup of it and keep it in a safe playe, because if anything goes wrong and you messed up the recalbox.conf you can always go back to this file.
Hi @alvin!
So it worked before you change the Audio Output to HDMI and now you changed it back and it didn't work anymore ?
It worked perfectly on the audio jack at my home setup (HDMI computer screen, audio-jack connected speakers). I then went on a weekend trip, taking the RPi with me. There, we only had a TV with HDMI (and audio over HDMI). Trying to change the audio option to HDMI was tricky already, as the frontend crashed once we tried to change the option. Somehow, we got it working by changing the option "to the left", which somehow, after a couple of reboots, worked.
2 What sort of "HDMI device" did you use "for audio output". A TV, an AV-Receiver or somethig else ?
It's a HP computer (office) screen.
The HDMI-Cabel is now in the right Port of the Raspberry Pi4 (the one next to the USB-Power Supply ?)
Yes, next to the power supply.
What happend if you set
audio.device=auto ?
I set it in
/recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf
, and it seems to get overwritten after reboot, back to
audio.device=alsa_card.platform-3f902000.hdmi:hdmi-output-0
... which is a bit odd?
(I do run
mount -o remount,rw /
before.)
Thank you!
@fh1105
Well, thats strange.
I looked around on the Internet and didn't find anyone else who got this special Problem.
The only thing that comes in my mind is that in Recalbox 8.2 there must be an Option to make a "Factory Reset" (can't say for sure, because I'm still using Recalbox 6 on a Raspberry Pi3B+).
This Option must have the same Effect like a "Clean Install" and will reset all the Settings you had made, but it will keep all the Games and Bios you put on Recalbox.
Maybe you should try this.
The factory reset didn't change it for some reason, but I figured it out:
Changing the audio option via left/right made the system crash, 'entering' it via A and then changing it in the submenu worked!
All good now – may this help future users looking to solve the same problem, should it occur ever again.