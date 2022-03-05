Dolphin settings to play Wii games
Hi,
I use an Intel NUC (mini-PC), the Mayflash Dolphin bar and 2 genuine Wii remotes (forget clones, I've tried many, not working with Recalbox in my case).
Plug a wireless keyboard and mouse before powering on Recalbox.
Launch a Wii game.
Use Alt+F4 to stop the game and access Dolphin emulator menu.
This is the minimum configuration and should work for many (but with a loss in graphics):
In Configuration->Wii,Gamecube tabs, define your language for Wii and/or Gamecube games.
In Configuration->Audio tab, enable adapt audio to emulation.
In Graphics, change resolution to 2x (720p).
In Graphics, disable shaders (Asynchronous, Skip drawing).
Close dolphin (select+start on my 8BitDo). Restart a Wii game and again Alt+F4. Verify the modified settings are still there.
If you have more power, try a game after changing one by one this settings in Graphics :
- enable shaders (Synchronous)
- change resolution to 3x (1080p)
- antialiasing to 2x
You could modify others settings but I try to keep it simple.
Best.
@akharecal
from what ive read before, dolphin configuration resets itself after a restart.
can you confirm the settings stick?