Hi,

I use an Intel NUC (mini-PC), the Mayflash Dolphin bar and 2 genuine Wii remotes (forget clones, I've tried many, not working with Recalbox in my case).

Plug a wireless keyboard and mouse before powering on Recalbox.

Launch a Wii game.

Use Alt+F4 to stop the game and access Dolphin emulator menu.

This is the minimum configuration and should work for many (but with a loss in graphics):

In Configuration->Wii,Gamecube tabs, define your language for Wii and/or Gamecube games.

In Configuration->Audio tab, enable adapt audio to emulation.

In Graphics, change resolution to 2x (720p).

In Graphics, disable shaders (Asynchronous, Skip drawing).

Close dolphin (select+start on my 8BitDo). Restart a Wii game and again Alt+F4. Verify the modified settings are still there.

If you have more power, try a game after changing one by one this settings in Graphics :

enable shaders (Synchronous)

change resolution to 3x (1080p)

antialiasing to 2x

You could modify others settings but I try to keep it simple.

Best.