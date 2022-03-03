GPi CASE 2 - CM4 with internal eMMC + SD-card
Hi,
I installed recalbox 8.02 on internal eMMC (16GB) memory. This works fine. Now I want to use an SD card (128GB) for roms. The SD card is not mounted automatically. How can I mount the SD card?
fdisk -l
Disk /dev/mmcblk0: 15 GB, 15634268160 bytes, 30535680 sectors
477120 cylinders, 4 heads, 16 sectors/track
Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes
Device Boot StartCHS EndCHS StartLBA EndLBA Sectors Size Id Type
/dev/mmcblk0p1 0,32,33 392,99,27 2048 6303743 6301696 3077M c Win95 FAT32 (LBA)
/dev/mmcblk0p2 392,131,60 1023,254,63 6305792 28436480 22130689 10.5G 7 HPFS/NTFS
/dev/mmcblk0p3 1023,254,63 1023,254,63 28438528 30535679 2097152 1024M 83 Linux
Only one Memory (internal eMMC) shows up. Why?
Thanks
Is it possible that the SD card slot does not work when using a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with eMMC?