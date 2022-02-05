Image files not showing up
-
Ivoson last edited by
I'm sure this has been asked and answered already but I wasn't able to find the post. I have media files with box images as well as videos for my roms and emulators placed in the correct folder, but none of the images are showing up. I've also ran the scrapper tool from within recalbox but it freezes up and restarts the emulation station. I've tried with most of the emulators. can someone tell me where to manually place the media files for my games.
Thanks!!
-
Scavy Global moderator
@ivoson hello,
did you scrap with the internal scrapper ? If so, did you create a screenscraper account and did you enter these infos before scrapping ?