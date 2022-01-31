I'm still very new to Recalbox, so I might just be missing something, but can't seem to access the chorus2 web interface in my browser, as I instead just get an option between the different control options, nor am I able to control it through the Kore app on my android phone, though that might have something to do with no option to "Allow remote control via HTTP" .

Previously I had kodi and retropi installed on Raspberry pi OS on my RP4 and it worked perfectly.

Does Recalbox Manager replace the Chorus web interface?

Recalbox seems like everything I want from my system and would be sad to revert to the old system, so any help would be much appreciated.

Regards

Simon