RGBDual and forced 720p for themes
Madmeggo
Hi all!
Since all custom themes on Raspberry Pi are optimized for 720p it makes sense to force the system to run in 720p.
But what happens when my RGBDual arrives and I want to use it? Does the plug and play method still work or does the forced 720p interfere with it and I have to tinker to make it work? It would be great if someone could shed some light on this.
supernature2k
Hello
I think you can try force your Pi in 480p mode and see how it looks?