CRT-Pi on Raspberry Pi 4
-
Madmeggo last edited by
Hi all
I'm running the latest Version (8.0) on a Raspberry Pi 4 and noticed that my favourite shader, namely
crt-pidoesn't work anymore. I checked the forum and found a thread with a suggested fix:
Downloading
shaders.tar.xzfrom
/share_int/, unzipping it and moving all files to
/share/shaders/
Well I did that and the crt-pi shader still doesn't work. All files are complete and where they belong. I restarted the system and also tried it on a completely fresh system. No luck.
Is there anything I can do or does someone know what's the problem with the shader?
I really would like to use the shader again
-
olivierdroid92 Global moderator
@madmeggo hello
You are right.
On pi4 this issue is known.
It's solved . Ref https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/2065
It will be release in the next coming 8.0.1
-
Madmeggo last edited by
@olivierdroid92 thanks for the info. Glad to hear that this will be fixed in a future release