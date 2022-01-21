Hi all

I'm running the latest Version (8.0) on a Raspberry Pi 4 and noticed that my favourite shader, namely crt-pi doesn't work anymore. I checked the forum and found a thread with a suggested fix:

Downloading shaders.tar.xz from /share_int/ , unzipping it and moving all files to /share/shaders/

Well I did that and the crt-pi shader still doesn't work. All files are complete and where they belong. I restarted the system and also tried it on a completely fresh system. No luck.

Is there anything I can do or does someone know what's the problem with the shader?

I really would like to use the shader again