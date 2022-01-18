Hi,

I'm using Recalbox on my old gaming PC, and I have to say it's working pretty well. I can finally enjoy PS2 and GameCube games that I couldn't when these two consoles were the hit. I'm using a generic Xbox One controller, plugged in USB. I did setup it in Recalbox menu, mapping each button correctly.

But, I'm having some trouble with controller configuration for Gamecube and PS2. Let's talk about GameCube first. The Z button of the GameCube controller should be R1 on my Xbox controller, right ? And the 2 analog trigger should be L2 and R2, right again ? But it's not. The Z button is R2, and the triggers are L1 and R1.

So I'm trying to create a specific config file for the gamecube, following instructions here : https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/configuration-of-customized-buttons/create-custom-configuration-per-emulator

I'm trying the manual solution. So, here the config file I created :

~/configs/retroarch/gamecube.cfg

And here's what's inside :

input_player1_b_btn = 0 input_player1_down_btn = h0down input_player1_joypad_index = 0 input_player1_l2_btn = 4 input_player1_l3_btn = 11 input_player1_l_btn = 6 input_player1_l_x_minus_axis = -0 input_player1_l_x_plus_axis = +0 input_player1_l_y_minus_axis = -1 input_player1_l_y_plus_axis = +1 input_player1_left_btn = h0left input_player1_r2_btn = 5 input_player1_r3_btn = 12 input_player1_r_btn = 7 input_player1_r_x_minus_axis = -2 input_player1_r_x_plus_axis = +2 input_player1_r_y_minus_axis = -3 input_player1_r_y_plus_axis = +3 input_player1_right_btn = h0right input_player1_select_btn = 8 input_player1_start_btn = 9 input_player1_up_btn = h0up input_player1_x_btn = 3 input_player1_y_btn = 2

But when I launch a GameCube game, and go in the Dolphin config (HotKey+B), and I can see that the changes are not working.

Can someone explain to me what I should put in the file ?

Thanks !