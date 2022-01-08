@netterdan1

Does card size/type matter? I have a Geeekpi 32Gb Class 10 MicroSD card.

Yes, we recommend a class 10, 16gb sandisk Sd card. It works with other brands and sizes, but it needs to be at least class 10 to avoid slowing down. Ideally, use SD card only for system, and external storage device to store ROMS/BIOS/etc/etc...

Does format matter? Fat32 or ntfs?

Yes, we recommend exfat (but FAT32 works too, we recommend avoiding NTFS).

Should I give the card a specific name before I flash to it?

No. After flashing, you need to do the first boot, and at that moment the system will create the other partitions, wait for the first boot until the end.

I can't find this info anywhere. Thanks in advance.

