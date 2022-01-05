I can't flash the image
netterdan1
I have a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W with a Retroflag Gpi Case. I've had a number of issues. First if, I try to download and CHOOSE OS and select Recalbox from the Emulation and game OS in Imager, it fails every time. If I try to install a your premade image, I can write it to my card, but it renames the drive to RECALBOX and changes my 32gb card to 3gb with 27gb showing up as unallocated in file explorer.
I'm running windows 7 64-bit if that helps.
Zing
@netterdan1 After the first boot the other partitions will be created, when you flash the image only one partition really appears, it is necessary to give the first boot (and it takes longer than the others, so wait until the system starts, even if it takes a while a little bit, or it will have to flash again).