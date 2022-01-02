Problems with default roms
Alex.Murphy last edited by
Hi all,
i enjoyed recalbox few years ago and it worked like a charm.
Few days ago i decided to reactivate my raspberry pi, for that i installed the latest recalbox version 8.0. After that i was really suprised that even most of the default roms that comes with the default image are not running.
Examples:
- GameBoy / Retroid
- SNES / Unwol Quest for Money
- Atari 7800 / Meteor Shower
My Specs:
- Raspberry PI 3B
- Recalbox 8.0 (official image from https://www.recalbox.com/download/stable/rpi/rpi3/)
Error (appears after starting a game):
Any ideas if there's something wrong with the standard image?
Regards,
Alex
sharky last edited by sharky
Hi,
Can you check the BIOS?
Start (for menu at home page) -> check Bios
Perhaps there is something missing?
Scavy Global moderator
Hello @alex-murphy
Several possibilities :
- a bios is missing : check the bios list (a missing bios file is updated in the bios folder).
- you should look for better roms : for roms dumped from cartridges, choose a "no-intro" romset, for roms dumped from cd/dvd, choose a "redump" romset.
Don't hesitate if you have further questions.
Paulska last edited by
@scavy he mentioned that the provided roms dont work.
Im guessing something with the install process went screwy.
i would redownload the image, and extract it first before burning again. see if that helps. then start the system, let it finish the whole process. try the default games then.
unless you are trying to flash this to a ssd/usb. thats a different bag of worms.
Scavy Global moderator
@paulska yeap, you're right thanx
@Alex-Murphy if when reinstalling the problem persists, you should consider trying with an other sd card.