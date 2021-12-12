tweakvec on recalbox is possible?
How could apply tweakvec for recalbox?
Or there is no Python 3.7 on recalbox to apply it and it's just impossible at all?
When i've connect to Raspberry Pi 4 through the terminal and entered there:
sudo python3 /recalbox/share/tweakvec.py --preset PAL60
i've got message: -bash: line 7: sudo: command not found
When entered :
python3 /recalbox/share/tweakvec.py --preset PAL60
- i've got message:
/recalbox/share$ python3 /recalbox/share/tweakvec.py --preset PAL60
File "/recalbox/share/tweakvec.py", line 7
<!DOCTYPE html>
^
SyntaxError: invalid syntax
How is correct? or it's not working with recalbox?
