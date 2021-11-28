I apologize if this is discussed much of what I found was in languages I can not read. Is there plans to update the Moonlight version? My main gaming rig runs a 2060 RTX and and GeForce Experience 3.12 does not support the RTX series at that time. I did try it and for sure can not work =( I do use Moonlight on Mint Linux new versions have no issues. But for sure the newer GeForce Experience updates seems to be a must =/ I assume there is no way to compile say install SnapD and drop in a newer Moonlight?

The only reason this would be nice and not a deal breaker is that I have a lot of great games on Steam that fits the retro arcade. BroForce system etc. So Moonlight is a great way to integrate this.

Thanks in advance