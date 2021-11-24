GPi Case & Zero 2
Hi, i’m not asking for people to share bios with me, as i know that’s illegal. I’m asking if anyone has actually got psx games to work with bios on GPi case with the zero 2 and recal box beta 8.0?
I’ve tried several and i’m not certain if it’s the bios files i’ve found? When i put them in the relevant location and start up my gpi it seems to get stuck in a loop flicking between “have fun with recalbox retroflag” and “initialising / installing gpi case” any help would be much appreciated
@tjfisher84 i think my issue was caused by low batteries, will report back