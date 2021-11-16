Amiberry controller config broken?
The auto generated default configuration for Amiberry behaves weird regarding the configured controllers. On closer investigation it seems that the device numbering is broken.
Below is a diff between the auto config and a manual correction as it should be (saved through Amiberry GUI). Apparently the generated
joyportX=..values are off-by-one. And Amiberry is relying on these values.
The
friendlynameis correct interestingly, but does not seem to play a role for Amiberry.
Recalbox 7.2.2
--- auto.uae 2021-11-16 23:24:14.000000000 +0100 +++ saved.uae 2021-11-16 23:24:31.000000000 +0100 joyport0_mode=mousenowheel joyport0_mousemap=right joyport0_name=MOUSE0 -joyport1=joy2 +joyport1=joy1 joyport1_autofire=none joyport1_friendlyname=MY-POWER CO.,LTD. USB Joystick joyport1_mode=djoy joyport1_mousemap=right -joyport1_name=JOY2 +joyport1_name=JOY1 -joyport2=joy3 +joyport2=joy2 joyport2_autofire=none joyport2_friendlyname=USB,2-axis 8-button gamepad joyport2_mode=djoy joyport2_mousemap=right -joyport2_name=JOY3 +joyport2_name=JOY2 -joyport3=joy1 +joyport3=joy0 joyport3_autofire=none joyport3_friendlyname=MOSIC USB 2A4K GamePad joyport3_mode=djoy joyport3_mousemap=right -joyport3_name=JOY1 +joyport3_name=JOY0