DPAD buttons not working on GPi Case w/ zero 2
zephar42 last edited by zephar42
I swapped out my zero using RetroPie with a zero 2 using Recalbox in my GPi case, but when recalbox boots, the DPAD buttons don't work. The other buttons (A, B, X and Y) work fine. Do I need to remap the buttons? If so, how? The DPAD buttons on the zero using RetroPie work fine.
zephar42 last edited by
I figured it out.. I had to press START and DPAD UP for 5 seconds, then the power light flashed. After I did this, the DPAD started to work.
I found another post that said to press SELECT and DPAD UP for 5 seconds or SELECT and DPAD LEFT for 5 seconds.. however, using the START button worked for me.
Lumpy last edited by
@zephar42
Ah yes they changed this combo for newer releases of this case. Thanks for highlighting this as it can be useful for new users.