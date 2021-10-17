Hello guys,

I was wondering if anyone had overlays working on emulators for recalbox running under PC x86?

I was searching the forum all I have was for retropie not even on PC.

I'd like to add that I'm using the 1:1 ratio or the pixel perfect on all emulators on a 1080 monitor.

It would be nice to see even as simple as a CRT TV screen with retro library as background. And editable if possible.