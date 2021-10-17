I'd like to about Overlay for PC x86
Hello guys,
I was wondering if anyone had overlays working on emulators for recalbox running under PC x86?
I was searching the forum all I have was for retropie not even on PC.
I'd like to add that I'm using the 1:1 ratio or the pixel perfect on all emulators on a 1080 monitor.
It would be nice to see even as simple as a CRT TV screen with retro library as background. And editable if possible.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@infiltraitor For Overlays, for now, use:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22321/recalbox-7-2-x-overlays-complets
As you can read, one of the recommended options is to use ARRM to make configuration easier:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/soft-arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager
I'd like to add that I'm using the 1:1 ratio or the pixel perfect
On the ARRM Wiki there is a warning:
Do not activate the pixel perfect
http://www.jujuvincebros.fr/wiki/arrm/doku.php?id=bezels_en
I recommend that you test with ARRM, read the wiki, and, in case of problems, contact the developer at the corresponding topic.
@zing Thanks Zing, the ARRM has overwhelmed me enough to think if its even worth setting an overly.
May I ask are you using overlays? My system is a 2007 running x86 Recalbox. I am also thinking if it will impact performance more than the emulation.