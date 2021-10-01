Hello,

I am creating this topic to ask you if you have ever seen Dynamic Movelist (list of on-screen controls) installed on arcade, does this exist?



I have a "Taito" type arcade which runs on Recalbox PC.

I would like to know if it is possible to have a dynamic Movelist (LCD/TFT screen) which changes depending on the games/platform on which we are playing? Indeed, I have great difficulty in making my arcade machine accessible to my guests who never understand which keys to press, which makes the pleasure of fast play less pleasant. I would like the keys to be displayed on an LCD / TFT screen but I have never seen such a system.

Can you help me develop my idea?

Thanks in advance